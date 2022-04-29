Jack Seidler Becomes Second UCLA Men's Basketball Preferred Walk-On Commit

The New Jersey sharpshooter is coming all the way across the country to join the Bruins next season.

The Bruins are going in a new direction with their newest walk-on addition.

Class of 2022 guard Jack Seidler committed to UCLA men's basketball as a preferred walk-on Thursday afternoon, he announced on Twitter. Unlike the rest of the walk-ons of the Mick Cronin era, Seidler is not from a local high school power.

Instead, the sharpshooter is wrapping up his senior year at Marlboro High School (NJ), making one of just four Bruins on next year's roster not from the West region.

Seidler had an offer from Drake, but he has apparently decided to walk on at UCLA instead of heading to the Midwest.

Seidler will not take up a scholarship spot for the Bruins, meaning the program still has room to add a transfer or two this offseason.

Forward Logan Cremonesi entered the transfer portal on April 9, but guard Russell Stong announced he would be returning for his fifth year as a walk-on. UCLA got their replacement for Cremonesi when Sierra Canyon (CA) forward Evan Manjikian committed back on April 21, meaning Seidler's arrival marks an expansion of the roster next season.

If the Bruins use all 13 of their available scholarships, their roster will be 16 players deep. Last season, UCLA had one fewer walk-on and two players out for the year with torn ACL, so Cronin should have more bodies to work with in practice throughout the 2022-2023 campaign.

Stong, Cremonesi and Manjikian are all local products who were bench players and glue guys on their high school teams before moving into a similar spot in Westwood, but Seidler comes from a different background.

Outside of being from New Jersey – associate head coach Darren Savino's home state where he still holds many strong recruiting ties – Seidler ended his high school career as his team's undisputed No. 1 option. Seidler averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game for Marlboro his senior year, earning multiple conference and region Player of the Year honors while leading the Mustangs to a 28-3 record.

On the AAU circuit, Seidler has taken things to the next level this spring with time running out for him to earn a collegiate roster spot. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 24 points per game for Team Final at the Nike EYBL showcase in Orlando, which Cronin and Savino were in attendance for to watch a handful of top-ranked recruits.

Seidler certainly showed out at the event, though, scoring 54 points on 11-of-14 shooting from deep in his first day alone.

While walk-ons haven't gotten to play outside of garbage time through Cronin's three seasons at the helm, Seidler's shooting is a trait the Bruins may need a heavy dose of next season. Johnny Juzang declared for the NBA Draft and Jake Kyman transferred to Wyoming, so even with David Singleton announcing his return for his super senior year earlier Thursday, UCLA does not have any other wings returning who shot above 34% from deep last year.

