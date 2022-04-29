ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers-Chiefs will be first Thursday night game on Amazon

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ173_0fNb2Jgs00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, attends Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 in the first game on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” package.

The Week 2 matchup between AFC West rivals was announced on Thursday during the first round of the NFL draft.

Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season and one preseason game. They will be available on stations in the participating teams’ markets, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.

NBC has the opening game of the season and also Thanksgiving night. The final week of the regular season has two games on Saturday and the remaining 14 on Sunday.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team for the “Thursday Night Football” games. Michaels moves to Prime from NBC while Herbstreit will pull double duty. He will do NFL games for Prime and remain ESPN’s lead college football analyst.

The league announced last week that the complete schedule will be released on May 12. However, international games will be revealed on May 4 with other notable matchups being announced the week of May 9.

This will be the fourth time in five seasons that the AFC West rivals have had one of their games in prime time. They met last year on Thursday night in Week 15 when Kansas City won 34-28 in overtime. They also had a Thursday night game in 2018 and a Monday night matchup in 2019 in Mexico City.

The Chiefs and Chargers have split their regular-season matchups the past two seasons. Last season, Kansas City (13-6) made its fourth straight trip to the AFC Championship game before losing to Cincinnati in overtime. Los Angeles was 9-8, but missed the postseason for the third straight year after dropping three of its final four games, including the regular-season finale to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime.

There could be other AFC West matchups in prime time when the complete schedule is announced. The division is loaded with star power at quarterback with Mahomes, Herbert, Las Vegas’ Derek Carr and Russell Wilson’s arrival in Denver.

___

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Steelers beef up secondary with free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers didn’t pick a single defensive back in the draft and needed an extra one for depth. Kazee provides just that, and he’ll likely come cheap. In 2021, he played on a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Cardinals 2nd-Round Pick Could Be Traded Today

With the third day of the NFL Draft finally here, it’s being reported that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella could be on the move. “Among the veterans who could be traded today: AZCardinals WR Andy Isabella,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo announced on Saturday. “The Cards have offered the former second-round pick to a few teams in recent weeks, sources say. Sometimes these things get done on Day 3 of the NFLDraft.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Amazon Prime Video#Afc West#Prime Video#Espn#Nfl Network#Nbc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Browns, Rams Agree To Cornerback Trade

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to make many selections in this year’s draft, but they did just acquire a veteran cornerback. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams are trading for cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns. This will mark his second stint with Los Angeles.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Josh Allen’s presence felt during Bills draft weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s presence is apparent no matter where you turn in Buffalo these days. The NFL draft this weekend was no different. While Allen spent Friday night watching the NHL Buffalo Sabres’ season finale in a suite with several teammates, including first-round pick Kaiir Elam, the quarterback’s influence was felt a 20-minute drive away at the Bills’ headquarters.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

An ESPN Anchor Is Reportedly Suing The Network

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is reportedly suing the network. According to a story in the Wall Street Journal, the longtime ESPN anchor has filed a lawsuit against her employer, alleging that her free speech rights were violated. Steele claims she was taken off the air last year, following an appearance...
NFL
The Associated Press

Dodgers host the Giants to begin 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (14-8, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-7, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (3-0, 1.17 ERA, .83 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-1, 2.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -141, Giants +120; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Excitement, surprise, hope. The NFL draft delivered it all for the Chicago Bears.

NFL draft weekend always has been about excitement, the unbridled kind Ja’Tyre Carter felt Saturday afternoon when an unidentified number from Illinois popped up on his smartphone. Carter knew this was his life-changing moment and didn’t care that he had no clue who was talking to him when he answered. “When they were saying their name, my family was screaming so loud,” Carter said. “I ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

St. Louis Cardinals (12-9, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-14, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-2, 2.19 ERA, .77 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Ex-College Basketball Player Lands An NFL Tryout

Hundreds of athletes are landing deals with NFL teams this weekend, many of whom were drafted, while plenty more were not. Not many of them played college basketball, though. One did – former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon. The ex-Tigers college basketball player will get an opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

878K+
Followers
427K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy