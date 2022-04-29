ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

2022 NFL Draft recruiting rewind: Arkansas' Treylon Burks to Tennessee Titans

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks had fewer than 10 scholarship offers coming out of Warren High School (Arkansas).

But he had some really big ones - Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee all offered.

With that kind of offer sheet it's no surprise to see Burks make it to the next level.

The Tennessee Titans received the No. 18 pick (and more) from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for star wide receiver A.J. Brown and selected Burks.

Here's how he was rated as a high school prospect in the class of 2019:

247Sports

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 129 overall prospect, No. 21 wide receiver, No. 1 prospect in Arkansas

Notable : 247Sports projected Burks as an NFL Draft pick - a future Day 3 selection.

Rivals

Ranking : 4-star prospect; Nation's No. 146 overall prospect, No. 21 wide receiver, No. 2 player in Arkansas

Notable : Burks climbed as high as the No. 22 player in the country as a sophomore before sliding more than 100 spots before his senior season.

ESPN

Ranking : 4-star prospect; No. 82 overall prospect, No. 11 wide receiver, No. 2 player in Arkansas

Notable : ESPN was highest on Burks, ranking him inside the top-100.

A "win" for the Worldwide Leader.

Junior season highlights

