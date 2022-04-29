ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

Windsor Beats Chenango Valley in Waning Seconds

By Ian Mills
By Ian Mills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindsor girls lacrosse took down Chenango Valley 10-9...

www.wicz.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rumble Ponies Score Late to Secure Win Over Erie

On Sunday the Rumble Ponies hosted the Erie Seawolves for the last of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium. Trailing 4-2 in the top of the 8th, the Seawolves capitalized with runners on first and third, thanks to a line drive by Dillon Dingler, into left field, which scored Quincy Nieporte to bring it within one run.
ERIE, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Softball Keeps the Bats Hot and Completes Sweep of Hartford

Binghamton University Softball completed the sweep against America East opponent Hartford on Sunday with a 10-2 win, bringing their season record to the .500 mark. The Bearcats led 3-1 by the 5th inning, however Hartford cut into that lead after Jordan Nastos got on base with a double to left field, followed by another double by Mara Sczecienski, which was dropped at the center field wall by one of Binghamton's outfielders, scoring Nastos.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Austenfeld's Five Goals Leads Whitney Point Past Forks

Whitney Point girls lacrosse continues to roll, handling Forks on the road in a nail-biter 8-7. Jane Austenfeld scored five goals for the Eagles while assisting one more. Lana Jordan, Brenna Bough, and Genevieve Huston also scored for WP. CF had six different scorers with Faith Brown finding the back...
WHITNEY POINT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Baseball Cruises to Big Win Thanks to 8-run Inning

Vestal baseball took down the visiting Johnson City Wildcats at Lou Gennet Field by a score of 20-7, bringing them to 6-5 on the season. The Golden Bears and Wildcats were tied at three runs each in the 3rd inning, however Vestal opened up an 8-run rally with an RBI single from Kaydon Grayson, scoring Lucas Catarella, to put them up 4-3. A few batters later with the bases loaded, Camden Schaffer snuck a grounder under the glove of the third baseman, scoring Grayson, and jumping out to a 5-3 lead.
VESTAL, NY

