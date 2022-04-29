Windsor Beats Chenango Valley in Waning Seconds

Vestal baseball took down the visiting Johnson City Wildcats at Lou Gennet Field by a score of 20-7, bringing them to 6-5 on the season. The Golden Bears and Wildcats were tied at three runs each in the 3rd inning, however Vestal opened up an 8-run rally with an RBI single from Kaydon Grayson, scoring Lucas Catarella, to put them up 4-3. A few batters later with the bases loaded, Camden Schaffer snuck a grounder under the glove of the third baseman, scoring Grayson, and jumping out to a 5-3 lead.

VESTAL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO