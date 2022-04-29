Arc of Dreams lit purple, National Victims’ Rights Week highlights local resources
By Beth Warden
dakotanewsnow.com
4 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For over 40 years, a week has been set aside to highlight the rights available to victims of crime. Krista Krista Heeren-Graber and the staff at the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault accompany survivors on their journey. Heeren-Graber shares her thoughts...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County community will hold a vigil on Tuesday night for two young boys who are on life support. Their mother, Trinh Nguyen, is accused of shooting them, then pointing the gun at a 22-year-old neighbor.
It happened on Timber Ridge Road in Upper Makefield Township on Monday morning.
Nguyen is charged with attempted murder and those charges are expected to be upgraded to homicide once the boys, ages 13 and 9, are taken off life support.
According to the Bucks County District Attorney, the boys’ organs will be donated.
The vigil is expected to begin at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0