A couple of popular recreation trails in Sheridan have reopened to the public. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Sheridan Community Land Trust has announced that as of Sunday, May 1, Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop have reopened to the public. The two trails, part of the Soldier Ridge Trail System, had been closed since April 1 for calving season. Land Trust Executive Director Brad Bauer said they greatly appreciated the patience and cooperation from trail visitors and advised that there may be some rough spots on the trail. He encouraged trail users to get out and enjoy the trails as using the trails will help smooth over the rough spots.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO