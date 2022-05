CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns just gained a leg up in the highly-competitive kicking climate in the AFC North. Or at least they’re on equal footing now. The Browns used one of their two fourth-round picks in the trade with the Texans — No. 124 overall — on LSU big-legged Kicker Cade York, who went 15-of-19 from 50 yards and out.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO