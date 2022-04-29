Atlanta Falcons select Drake London No. 8 overall in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

With a defense heavy top 10 in the first round, the Atlanta Falcons bucked the trend and made the USC wideout, Drake London, the first wide receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Falcons add a true number one option to a receiver room that was graded out as one of the worst in the league. Pairing up London with stud tight end, Kyle Pitts, should make new signal caller, Marcus Mariota's, job a lot easier.

Drake London raked in 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, and 7 touchdowns his junior year at USC before fracturing his ankle a missing the second half of the season.