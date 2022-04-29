Aidan Hutchinson’s mom Melissa, sisters steal show at 2022 NFL Draft

Aidan Hutchinson’s family is overjoyed that he will remain in Detroit.

When Hutchinson was selected second overall by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, the Michigan edge rusher was embraced by his loved ones, including mom Melissa , and sisters Mia and Aria.

In videos on social media, the tight-knit family — which NFL fans have already fallen in love with — surrounded Hutchinson as he took a phone call from the Lions.

Aidan Hutchinson is surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 28, as he’s selected second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft Instagram/UMichFootball

Hutchinson’s father Chris, who also played defensive line at Michigan, can be seen wiping his eyes with a tissue while watching his son’s NFL dream come true.

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Hutchinson’s name, cameras caught the former Wolverine in the middle of a group hug with his family, with proud mom Melissa shedding tears.

Hutchinson’s sister Aria, who studies neuroscience at the University of Michigan, reposted a clip of the family that was initially shared by the school’s football team.

Hutchinson is seen on Thursday, April 28, celebrating with dad Chris and mom Melissa Twitter

Hutchinson holds up his Lions jersey on Thursday, April 28, during the 2022 NFL Draft Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hutchinson (center) was supported by his family during his Pro Day in March 2022 Instagram

“The pre cry before the sob,” she wrote over the video.

Follow live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft with pick-by-pick updates, analysis and more from the New York Post.

The Hutchinson family has quickly become celebrities at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. They’ve been documenting their surreal experience leading up to the draft, including a family dinner Wednesday night at STK Steakhouse inside The Cosmopolitan.