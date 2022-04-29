It’s getting awkward for Kenny Pickett at NFL Draft 2022

Kenny Pickett, regarded by some as the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, appeared somber at a party with his loved ones as the night progressed.

The mood brought back memories of Aaron Rodgers and Johnny Manziel, quarterbacks who have previously slipped farther than expected in the first round.

ESPN cameras panned to Pickett, who played college ball at Pittsburgh, and his family as the Lions were on the clock at No. 12, shortly before 9:30 p.m. ET.

Kenny Pickett (bottom right) is seen watching the 2022 NFL Draft with loved ones, waiting for his name to be called Twitter

In an exceedingly rare occurrence, no quarterback has been drafted as of the 15th pick.

Pickett would have to wait till No. 20 when the Steelers selected him. He will likely compete with free-agent addition Mitch Trubisky for the starting job.

There have been five times since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970 that no quarterback has gone in the first round of the draft, the most recent coming in 1996 when Tony Banks was the first quarterback picked – at No. 42.