Majority of Americans approve of Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout, poll finds

By Miranda Devine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A majority of Americans approve of Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of Twitter, according to the results of an upcoming poll obtained by The Post.

Even as employees of the social media giant are melting down at the prospect of new ownership, a Rasmussen poll set to be released Friday found that 62 percent of adults think Musk’s purchase will make Twitter better.

Just 13 percent, meanwhile, feel Musk will make the platform worse, the poll shows.

Women, Republicans, people over 40 and lower income earners were the most enthusiastic demographics about the Musk takeover. But even 57 percent of Democrats polled thought Musk would improve the platform.

Just 19 percent of respondents said they would be less likely to use Twitter once Musk owned it, with the percentage rising to 31 percent of Democrats and 33 percent of government employees.

The poll surveyed 1,000 adults Sunday and Monday, the day Twitter’s board of directors unanimously accepted Musk’s buyout offer.

The poll’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.

There has been much outrage since Musk’s purchase of Twitter.
ZUMAPRESS.com

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
#Americans#Republicans#Democrats
