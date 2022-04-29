Commanders trade back in first round, pick up third-, fourth-round picks

The Washington Commanders' turn came up on the clock with the 11th overall pick when a trade was announced.

The Commanders traded back to the 16th pick with the New Orleans Saints, also acquiring a third-round draft pick (No. 98) and a fourth-rounder (No. 120).

It's a sharp move by the Commanders, who clearly didn't see what they were looking for at 11, in moving back a bit and acquiring some mid-round picks in a class that's said to be loaded with talent in the middle rounds.

Washington didn't previously hold a third-round pick before the trade with the Saints.

Commanders 2022 Draft Picks:

Round 1: Pick 16 (Penn State WR Jahan Dotson )

Round 2: Pick 15 (47) – From Colts (Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis)

Round 3: Pick 34 (98) – From Saints

Round 4: Pick 8 (113)

Round 4: Pick 15 (120) – From Saints

Round 6: Pick 10 (189)

Round 7: Pick 9 (230)

Round 7: Pick 19 (240) – From Eagles via Colts