Thibodaux, LA

PHOTO GALLERY: ‘Stop, drop, let the good times roll’, Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair brings the heat to Lafourche Parish

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday evening the 2022 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair kicked off a weekend of food, fun, and music.

WGNO News was on the road for the 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. broadcasts covering the event.

Come one, come all to the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair!

The four-day event will continue until Sunday night.

Click HERE to see everything you need to know if you plan on attending.

