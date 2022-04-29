Philadelphia Eagles trade up to select DT Jordan Davis with pick No. 13
The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade to move up from No. 15 overall to No. 13 overall to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
The Eagles traded picks Nos. 15, 124, 162, and 166 for pick No. 13.
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 340 pounds
College Stats:
2018: 10 games, 25 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
2019: 10 games, 17 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks
2020: 7 games, 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
2021: 14 games, 32 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks
Analysis: Davis is viewed as one of the best defensive line athletes in the history of the NFL Draft after an incredible showing at the NFL Combine. Davis played limited snaps at Georgia, but he made the most of them, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award for best defensive player in the country. His numbers aren’t impressive but he has the physical tools to be a difference maker in the NFL.
Here are the Eagles' remaining picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Rd 1, Pick 18
Rd 2, Pick 51
Rd 3, Pick 83
Rd 3, Pick 101
Rd 5, Pick 154
Rd 7, Pick 237
Day 2 (rounds 2-3) will start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29th.
Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 30th.
Comments / 0