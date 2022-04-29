Philadelphia Eagles trade up to select DT Jordan Davis with pick No. 13

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade to move up from No. 15 overall to No. 13 overall to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The Eagles traded picks Nos. 15, 124, 162, and 166 for pick No. 13.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 340 pounds

College Stats:

2018: 10 games, 25 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

2019: 10 games, 17 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks

2020: 7 games, 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

2021: 14 games, 32 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks

Analysis: Davis is viewed as one of the best defensive line athletes in the history of the NFL Draft after an incredible showing at the NFL Combine. Davis played limited snaps at Georgia, but he made the most of them, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award for best defensive player in the country. His numbers aren’t impressive but he has the physical tools to be a difference maker in the NFL.

Here are the Eagles' remaining picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd 1, Pick 18

Rd 2, Pick 51

Rd 3, Pick 83

Rd 3, Pick 101

Rd 5, Pick 154

Rd 7, Pick 237

Day 2 (rounds 2-3) will start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29th.

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 30th.