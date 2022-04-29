Eagles acquire WR A.J. Brown from the Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded the 18th overall pick and pick 101 in the third round to the Titans for star 24-year-old wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension as well.

The Eagles traded picks 15, 124, 162, and 166 for pick No. 13 earlier in the first round to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Here are the Eagles' remaining picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rd 2, Pick 51

Rd 3, Pick 83

Rd 5, Pick 154

Rd 7, Pick 237

Day 2 (rounds 2-3) will start at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29th.

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 30th.