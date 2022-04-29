Back-to-back Buckeyes: Wide receivers Wilson, Olave go in first round of NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (WJW)– Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was the first Ohio State Buckeye off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The New York Jets selected him 10th overall. He was the second WR taken with the Falcons drafting Drake London at No. 8.

Last season, Wilson, at 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, logged 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 TDs. He’s got great hands and his ability to get separation will make it easy to put him in as the No. wideout.

Within minutes of Wilson’s name being called, the New Orleans Saints traded up to snag OSU teammate Chris Olave at No. 11.

Olave, at 6 feet tall and 187 pounds, had 65 catches for 13 touchdowns in 2021. He’s a smooth route runner and a should be a good fit for the Saints. They gave up their 16th, 98th and 120th picks for the WR.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.