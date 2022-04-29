ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

First human bird flu case found in U.S.

By Isabella Colello
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1qyY_0fNazfv300

(WWTI) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of a new strain of human avian flu in the U.S.

According to the CDC, a human in Colorado has tested positive for avian influenza virus, or H5 bird flu. This was reported by Colorado and confirmed by CDC on April 28.

Bird flu detected in New York’s wild birds

This strain of bird flu has been monitored by CDC and other health agencies since outbreaks were confirmed in birds in the U.S. in late 2021. To date, H5N1 viruses have been found in commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states.

This is the second human case associated with this specific ground of H5 viruses and the first case in the United States.

The CDC stated that the case occurred in a person who had direct exposure to poultry and was involved in the depopulation of poultry and suspective H5N1 bird flu.

The patient had previously reported fatigue, which was their only symptom and has since recovered. The patient is now being treated with the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir.

CDC said that while it is possible the detection of H5 bird flu in this individual is a result of surface contamination, this cannot be confirmed. Appropriate public health responses have been directed to take actions to contain and treat future cases.

CDC stated that this case does not change the human risk assessment for the general public which is considered to be low at this time. However, people with jobs handling infected birds are at a higher risk of infection.

New York bans fowl auctions due to Bird Flu

Infected birds shed H5N1 viruses in their saliva, mucous and feces. Human infections can happen when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth or is inhaled.

Illnesses in people have ranged from mild symptoms such as eye infection, upper respiratory symptoms to severe symptoms such as pneumonia. The spread of earlier H5N1 viruses from one infected person to a close contact have occurred rarely in the past.

CDC added that local, state and federal health partners are working together to prevent the spread of this H5N1 virus among birds and people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Cdc#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Suspective H5n1
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five per cent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the Covid pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy