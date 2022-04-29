NFL Draft 2022: Saints, Lions trade up for WRs Olave, Williams

LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions each traded away picks to move up in the first-round order and selected respective wide receivers Chris Olave and Jameson Williams on Thursday in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Saints snagged Olave from Ohio State at No. 11 overall. The Lions took Williams from Alabama with the next pick. The moves were the first trades of the night.

The Saints sent the Washington Commanders the Nos. 16, 98 and 120 picks in exchange for the No. 11 pick. The Lions traded the Nos. 32, 34 and 66 picks to the Minnesota Vikings to acquire the Nos. 12 and 46 selections.

Second- and third-round coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday. Fourth- through seventh-round coverage will start at noon Saturday.

All draft coverage will be on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.