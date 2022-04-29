ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL Draft 2022: Saints, Lions trade up for WRs Olave, Williams

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cOrJ_0fNazcGs00

LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions each traded away picks to move up in the first-round order and selected respective wide receivers Chris Olave and Jameson Williams on Thursday in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Saints snagged Olave from Ohio State at No. 11 overall. The Lions took Williams from Alabama with the next pick. The moves were the first trades of the night.

The Saints sent the Washington Commanders the Nos. 16, 98 and 120 picks in exchange for the No. 11 pick. The Lions traded the Nos. 32, 34 and 66 picks to the Minnesota Vikings to acquire the Nos. 12 and 46 selections.

Second- and third-round coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday. Fourth- through seventh-round coverage will start at noon Saturday.

All draft coverage will be on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Nevada Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Las Vegas, NV
Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Washington, LA
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Washington Commanders#Nos#The Minnesota Vikings#Espn#Abc
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The 105.5 MPH Pitch

How fast do you think a college baseball pitcher can throw?. The answer: at least 105.5 MPH. On Sunday, Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce recorded the fastest pitch of the college baseball season, when he reached nearly 106 MPH on the radar gun. That’s just unfair. Joyce could be a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
347K+
Followers
55K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy