Los Alamos County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Union County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Sheridan; Wallace; Wichita FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
County
Mckinley County, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
San Juan County, NM
County
Santa Fe County, NM
County
Rio Arriba County, NM
County
Taos County, NM
County
Sandoval County, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Red Willow FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Kansas, Wichita, Greeley, Decatur, Logan, Gove, Norton, Graham, Sheridan and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...With widespread cloud cover in place over the region, temperatures may remain at or just above freezing for most of the night. A few hours of below freezing temperatures are possible on either side of sunrise as cloud cover begins to thin out.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 7am 7am 7am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 25.0 Tue 1am 25.7 24.6 23.2
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Person
North West
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches of northern and western Saint Thomas. In Puerto Rico, beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Loiza by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Loiza FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Carolina and Loiza. * WHEN...Until 515 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 401 AM AST, The heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding is ongoing and several roads are impassable. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
#Red Flag Warning#Eastern New Mexico
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds will become westerly late in the afternoon or early evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways along with reduced visibilities in areas of blowing dust.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways along with areas of reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility overnight through early Tuesday morning. Visibilities may lower to one tenth of a mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...From early this morning to Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 05:36:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Catano; Guaynabo; San Juan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR BAYAMON, CATANO, GUAYNABO AND SAN JUAN MUNICIPALITIES At 436 AM AST, Doppler radar indicated that the shower and thunderstorm activity has greatly diminished over the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen tonight. Any additional rainfall accumulation is expected to be less than 1 inch. There is still flooding in the area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 00:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and the Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, U.S. Highway 395, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern.
KERN COUNTY, CA

