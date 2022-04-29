Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Elliston and Edwardsport. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days including today will lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday /6:00 AM CDT Tuesday/ the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.3 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO