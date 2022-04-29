ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Carpool Karaoke’ king James Corden leaving late-night show

By LYNN ELBER, Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year.

Corden announced his decision during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015.

In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.”

In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road.

Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season.

He will leave the show in spring 2023.

