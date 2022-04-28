Chiefs to host Chargers in home opener on Thursday Night Football

Amazon is getting its wish.

As was rumored by NBC Sports’ Peter King, the Kansas City Chiefs are one-half of the opening Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime Video. They’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 on Thursday, September 15 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Amazon wanted to get a big quarterback matchup as the new hosts of Thursday Night Football, and they’re getting one of the most exciting matchups with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in a very tough AFC West division. Thankfully, the game is going to be played at home for Kansas City, where they’ll get a nice home-field advantage.

“It’s an incredible honor and opportunity to be selected for the inaugural game of Prime Video’s first season as the exclusive streaming partner of Thursday Night Football,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said, via team press release. “We’re proud that Amazon took this opportunity to showcase our fans and the Arrowhead Experience when we host the Chargers for our home opener at GEHA Field this season and look forward to seeing the rest of our 2022 schedule next month.”

The Chiefs lead the all-time series over the Chargers 65-58-1. Los Angeles has won two of the last three games against Kansas City, but they lost a key game to the Chiefs in December that had a big impact on the outcome of the AFC West division.

This also means that Kansas City will open the season on the road in Week 1. Here are all of their possible opponents: Chargers, Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Colts, 49ers, Cardinals, Bengals and Buccaneers.