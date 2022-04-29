ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Pennsylvania Gov. Wants $2,000 Payments Sent To Residents

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has renewed a call for state lawmakers to approve a legislation that would send $2,000 stimulus checks to residents. Speaking at an event in Reading on Thursday, Wolf said he wants to use $500 million of the $2.2 billion of unspent federal COVID-19 relief funding to send...

B M
4d ago

WHAT happened to give it to the AMERICAN PEOPLE???? Other states are giving money to help with gas prices that keep soaring along with food prices!!!!AMERICAN'S NEED HELP

MamaK
3d ago

I'm so tired of reading about this! Either do it or shut up about it. Why do we still have all this surplus money? It obviously wasn't used for its intended purpose. So, my guess is it won't go back to the federal government. It won't go to the people. It will go to the politicians and their overfunded projects and programs that will help them get their candidates elected.

Netta Mcquilla
3d ago

so did it pass , because biden , is ukraine folk , not america, , he send all this aid to ukraine, nothing for ,the folk of america ,sad we payin high cost for food, gas, ect, but brandon is sd in the ukraine

