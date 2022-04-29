Final 2022 Excellence in Public Service Award winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The third 2022 Excellence in Public Service Award winner has been announced.

The winner is Fabian Armendariz, the division director of operations for the School Service Center, which oversees transportation, student nutrition, supply, and the central print center.

He was surprised by the announcement on Thursday while attending what he thought was going to be a “usual meeting.”

“I didn’t even realize I’d been nominated,” Armendariz said. “I had no clue whatsoever that this was happening. I just thought I was coming to a usual meeting, so, this is crazy.”





Wendy Johnson, the division director of strategic communications for Wichita Public Schools, is the one who nominated Armendariz.

“I nominated him because he represents everything the award stands for; innovation, high ethical standards, inclusive commitment to our community, and he has that commitment within the district and the 46,000 plus students we serve. But, also in the community, he represents what it means to be a true public servant,” said Johnson.

The other winners are Jonathan Marr and Reggie Davidson .

Each winner won the reward because of their strong work ethic, exceptional performance and

their commitment to their communities.

