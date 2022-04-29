Water Fire burning in the Gila National Forest, 760 acres burned, 0% contained
Near SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest has responded to a fire near where the East Fire was and the town of Mimbres. The fire has burned 760 acres and is 0% contained.
- Start Date: April 28, 2022,
- Location: Near East Fire and the town of Mimbres
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 760 acres.
- Structures Threatened: No
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: NA
- Total Personnel: 100 including a large fixed-wing tanker and helitanker
- Area Vegetation: NA
- Ownership(s): NA
