Mimbres, NM

Water Fire burning in the Gila National Forest, 760 acres burned, 0% contained

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

Near SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest has responded to a fire near where the East Fire was and the town of Mimbres. The fire has burned 760 acres and is 0% contained.

  • Start Date: April 28, 2022,
  • Location: Near East Fire and the town of Mimbres
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 760 acres.
  • Structures Threatened: No
  • Structures Burned: No
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: NA
  • Total Personnel: 100 including a large fixed-wing tanker and helitanker
  • Area Vegetation: NA
  • Ownership(s): NA
