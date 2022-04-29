ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan announces bid for re-election

By By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said if he’s re-elected this fall, his priorities include developing more online capabilities for the business and administration division, updating election code and keeping Wyoming competitive in economic development.

These build on a few of the accomplishments he touted since he was appointed in March 2018 by then-Gov. Mark Mead, and then elected to a full term in November of that year.

This week, Buchanan said he had been appointed because of his background serving in the Wyoming Legislature for nearly a decade, as well as his knowledge of law and business. He placed the most emphasis on understanding the legislative process to obtain appropriations, and develop modern statutes and codes.

“It requires a working relationship with the Legislature, and so you don’t get things done as quickly as you’d like to get them done,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “And that’s a good thing, because you take steps and policy changes with a measured approach.”

Positive developments he said he’s achieved are revisions to notary and securities laws, as well as a new post-election audit process. It will be used this election cycle to compare the actual ballots to the as-cast votes record of the machine. He said it will utilize a statistically significant number of ballots to show the public there is a high percentage of statistical confidence in the elections.

In addition to the audit system, he worked with lawmakers to pass a voter fraud prevention bill during the 2021 general session. Voters are now required to show a form of identification at the polls, not just when they register to vote.

“I think that combination of things really engenders a lot of confidence in our elections,” he said.

Election integrity has always been important in the Secretary of State’s office, but Buchanan said he took a personal interest in educating the public about the system. He’s traveled throughout the state to teach how the process and machines work, the role of the county clerks and to answer residents’ questions. He was supportive of such public interest, because he said curiosity is healthy.

The secretary of state also brought out manufacturers of the machines to several communities that were looking for answers. One of the main causes of angst among stakeholders, he said, was the misconception the machines connected to the internet, which they do not.

Among the other responsibilities his office holds, he said it has had a part to play in economic diversification and development. His team saw a year-to-year revenue increase of more than 9% annually out of the division, which he said helped Wyoming remain a tax-friendly state. Buchanan also focused on customer service, competitive fees and ensuring businesses register in the state to add to the local economy.

As one of the state’s top five elected officials, he sits on the State Loan and Investment Board and the State Board Land of Commissioners. He said such bodies concentrate on the infrastructure that’s necessary for municipalities to grow.

As he prepares to campaign, Buchanan said he plans on continuing to provide the current range of services and to address his next priorities for the agency.

“You don’t always seek things out, they come to you, and you’ve got to be ready to embrace the opportunity when it presents itself,” he said. “And so the opportunity presented itself to further serve the state of Wyoming.”

The filing period for candidates is May 12-27. Wyoming’s primary election will be held Aug. 16, and the general election is Nov. 8.

