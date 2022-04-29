ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Select Boston College Product Zion Johnson In 2022 NFL Draft

By Jenna Ciccotelli
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Zion Johnson is going from The Heights to Los Angeles. The Chargers drafted the offensive lineman in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 17...

NESN

Patriots Reportedly Cut Running Back After Selecting Two In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots cleared out some space in their suddenly crowded running back room Monday. Two days after selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong (fourth round) and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris (sixth round) on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots released veteran ball-carrier Devine Ozigbo, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.
NFL
NESN

Patriots UDFA Tracker: D’Eriq King Among New England Signees

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, but the New England Patriots aren’t finished assembling their rookie class. The end of Round 7 marked the start of the undrafted free agent signing period, with teams scrambling to sign players who did not hear their names called on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
NFL
NESN

David Ortiz Welcomes Patriots Sixth-Round Draft Pick To New England

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Draft Recap: Full Rundown Of New England’s 11 Selections

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The New England Patriots selected a total of 11 players, from Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the first round to Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Stueber with pick No. 245 in the seventh. Between those two selections,...
NFL
NESN

Mike Vrabel’s Son, Boston College Product, Signs With Falcons As UDFA

The Atlanta Falcons just added a member of the Vrabel family to join their organization. Former Boston College Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent just hours after the 2022 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday. Tyler is the son of former New England...
NFL
NESN

DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Suspended For Violating NFL’s PED Policy

The Cardinals’ decision to swing a draft-night trade for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown looks much better in hindsight, as Arizona reportedly is slated to be without superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing league...
NFL
NESN

Bruins Odds: Respect Real For B’s In First-Round Series Vs. Hurricanes

Despite not having home-ice advantage, the Boston Bruins are receiving plenty of respect from oddsmakers for their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Conventional wisdom would tell you that after being outscored 16-1 by the ‘Canes in three regular-season meetings and having to play a potential seventh...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#Mock Draft#Senior Bowl#American Football#All American#Eagles#The New England Patriots
NESN

DeAndre Hopkins Releases Statement Following Six-Game PED Suspension

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins received some bad news on Monday. The three-time All-Pro wideout was handed a six-game suspension for taking a performance-enhancing substance. Hopkins issued a statement on social media in response to the news. “In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance-enhancing...
NFL
NESN

NFL Odds: Defensive Rookie Of The Year Odds Listed Following NFL Draft

There’s no more speculating about where certain players will land with the NFL draft over. It’s now time to take a good look at how rookie defensive players are projected to perform once they hit the gridiron with their respective teams. Oddsmakers are already hard at work putting...
NFL
NESN

TC And Studio Crew Talk Red Sox Bullpen Using PitchCom

After a nearly two hour rain delay and a loss to the Baltimore Orioles, Tom Caron is joined by the NESN studio crew to discuss the pros and cons of PitchCom and what this device might mean for the pace of the game. For more on the conversation around this...
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

NFL Odds: Opening Prices For Offensive Rookie Of Year After NFL Draft

The conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft has prompted oddsmakers to release betting prices for the most prolific rookies on each side of the football. And while this year’s class on offense wasn’t highlighted by the high-profile quarterbacks, there remains plenty of talent on the betting board with a deep group of receivers. Of course, when it comes to making a wager on the rookie of the year market, it’s important to note how good (or bad) a situation may be for the first-year contributor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Kevin Harris Highlights: Watch Video Of Bulldozing Patriots Draft Pick

The New England Patriots entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a talented running-back room. That didn’t stop them from drafting two more on Day 3, and they have very different skill sets. After drafting the speedy South Dakota State product Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth round, the Patriots went back to the well and selected South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris in the sixth.
NFL
NESN

Capitals Should Have Alex Ovechkin For Game 1 vs. Panthers

All signs are pointing to the greatest goal scorer of this generation lacing up his skates and joining the Washington Capitals on what could be one of his last Stanley Cup runs with a quickly aging team. Alex Ovechkin missed the final three games of the regular season with an...
NHL
NESN

Patriots Double Dip At Running Back, Draft Kevin Harris In Sixth Round

The New England Patriots added not one, but two new faces to their running back room in the 2022 NFL Draft. After selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round (No. 127 overall), the Patriots nabbed South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in Round 6 (No. 183) on Saturday.
NFL
NESN

A Bettor's Injury Guide for Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round

With the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning tonight, there are some key injuries with important players that are worth keeping an eye on. It’s unfortunate that some of these injuries could ultimately decide who advances and who goes home, but it could also provide betting value that cannot be ignored.
NHL
