Phillies finish 4-game sweep of Rockies behind ace Wheeler
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball over six shutout innings and Alec Bohm homered to help the Philadelphia Phillies complete a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-1 victory.
Wheeler won his first game of the season. He struck out seven and walked four.
The Rockies were swept in a four-game series in Philadelphia for the first time since July 2010.
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper marked the 10-year anniversary of his MLB debut.
