Denver, CO

Phillies finish 4-game sweep of Rockies behind ace Wheeler

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzNZt_0fNawOiV00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball over six shutout innings and Alec Bohm homered to help the Philadelphia Phillies complete a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-1 victory.

Wheeler won his first game of the season. He struck out seven and walked four.

The Rockies were swept in a four-game series in Philadelphia for the first time since July 2010.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper marked the 10-year anniversary of his MLB debut.

KXRM

