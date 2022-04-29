Phillies finish 4-game sweep of Rockies behind ace Wheeler

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler tossed one-hit ball over six shutout innings and Alec Bohm homered to help the Philadelphia Phillies complete a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-1 victory.

Wheeler won his first game of the season. He struck out seven and walked four.

The Rockies were swept in a four-game series in Philadelphia for the first time since July 2010.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper marked the 10-year anniversary of his MLB debut.

