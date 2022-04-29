Saints get aggressive, trade up to 11 to pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints didn't wait around, but they did come away with the elite WR they so desperately needed in Chris Olave.

It took three picks to move up from 16 to 11, but the Saints retained their pick at No. 19.

In Olave, the Saints are adding an elite downfield weapon to a receiving room that will also be getting back Michael Thomas with Jameis Winston returning at quarterback. Olave caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 TDs for the Buckeyes in 2021.

"It means a lot," Olave said. "They trusted me and I respect that they taking a chance on me and I'm going to give it everything I have."

The draft kicked off with a defensive focus, with three pass-rushers and two cornerbacks -- including LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. -- off the board in the first five selections. But the run on offensive tackle started quickly, with the top three tackles going off the board in the first nine selections.

The Falcons selected Drake London at No. 8, the first WR off the board. Garrett Wilson went to the Jets at No. 10. The Lions got aggressive right behind the Saints and traded up from 32 to 12 to elect Alabama WR Jameson Williams.

"The hay is the barn right now," Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland said prior to the draft. The plan was largely set, he said, with contingency plans in place in case things went off-kilter. In the end they landed with Olave, filling a clear need at WR.

The team was clear that they intended to entertain all trade options, and ultimately they did, moving the 16, 98 and 120 selections to move up five spots.

"I'm not afraid to build a strength on a football team," Ireland said. "Whether it's drafting a player that maybe he's going to be a backup for Year 1 but he's going to be a starter in Year 2, so be it. That's good."