New Orleans, LA

Pelicans head to the 4th clinging to a 3-point lead

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

With Pelicans point guard C.J. McCollum benched after being saddled with his fifth foul early in the third quarter, the Phoenix Suns made a push to close the gap in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

But facing elimination with a loss, the Pelicans continue to cling to a three-point lead as they head to the fourth quarter in the Smoothie King Center.

Both Herb Jones and Larry Nance, Jr., came alive for the Pels in the third, but it was the Suns' Chris Paul who went on a true tear. Paul heads into the final stanza with 23 points already in the contest.

Still, with an 85-82 lead, the Pelicans will look to hold on and force a Game 7 on Saturday in the desert.

New Orleans, LA
