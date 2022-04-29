Pelicans rookies continue to play above their years during postseason run

With both Jonas Valanciunas and C.J. McCollum saddled with foul trouble, it was the trio of Pelicans rookies who have continued to keep their team afloat in a physical battle with the top seed Phoenix Suns Thursday night in New Orleans.

Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado have already combined for seven steals, while Jones has also quietly been one of the game's top scorers with 16 points. And Trey Murphy III has been timely from long-range.

Murphy has 12 points as the Pelicans continue to fight right down to the closing whistle.