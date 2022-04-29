Riverdale baseball's William Wexler leads team in hitting despite needing Tommy John surgery

It wasn't a desirable birthday present for Riverdale senior baseball standout William Wexler.

"It was our third scrimmage of the season. I threw a pitch and basically felt a pop in my elbow," Wexler said of a March 18 preseason game on his birthday. "I went down to the ground and basically couldn't move my arm for a week."

It was a worst-case scenario for Wexler, who went to a specialist and found out his ulnar collateral ligament had been torn and he would need Tommy John surgery to repair it.

Then the tough decision came for the Walters State signee. Have the surgery immediately, or salvage his senior season with the Warriors.

With his freshman season at Walters State likely a wash anyway, Wexler chose the latter. Doctors told him that hitting would not damage the injury any further. He said that the severity of the injury didn't qualify him for the newer TJ surgery that shortens recovery time.

"I had a long talk with my parents," said Wexler, who has the surgery scheduled for June 1. "I could have had the surgery right after it happened. But, even if I would have done that, I probably still would have redshirted my freshman season. It takes so long (12-14 months) for the recovery."

TOP PERFORMERS: Murfreesboro area high school spring sports week 7 top performers: Pitching gems dominate baseball Tuesday

FOOTBALL: What 3-star quarterback and Lipscomb Academy transfer Braden Graham brings to Riverdale

The move has paid off for Wexler and the Warriors. Despite being relegated to just designated hitter, Wexler has been a huge reason Riverdale (17-14 overall, 9-3 in 7-4A) won the regular-season district title and secured an automatic region berth.

After starting the regular-season late because of the injury, Wexler has become the top hitter on the squad, batting .397 with five doubles, a triple, two homers and 20 RBIs in just 63 at bats. He has a .548 on-base percent.

"I thought he made a decision with his heart, and not his head, and made the right decision," Riverdale coach Barry Messer said. "I'm sure it was a tough decision for him and his parents. Walters State would have slow-played him anyway and not rushed him back. They are making an investment in him and wouldn't take the risk.

"He's been our hottest hitter up to this point. To be able to play his senior year and do what he's done...he's been really good."

FOOTBALL: What to know about Murfreesboro area high school football teams during spring practice

Wexler was one of the area's top third basemen and was also the closer on the Warriors' pitching staff before the injury.

He admits not being able to contribute in those ways has been frustrating, but focusing solely on his hitting has been a big part of why he's been so productive at the plate.

"We miss him at third, and we miss him in the pen," Messer said. "But those just aren't a thought at this point. We just decided to maximize what we can with him. He's been such a bonus in the DH spot for us.

"He's given us a lot in that role."

Reach Cecil Joyce at cjoyce@dnj.com or 615-278-5168 and on Twitter @Cecil_Joyce.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Riverdale baseball's William Wexler leads team in hitting despite needing Tommy John surgery