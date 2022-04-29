Behind the Lens: Check out Helen Comer's favorite photos of April 2022

I got an assignment this month to photograph the ‘American Underdog” himself — Kurt Warner — at an MTCS fundraising event.

Cecil Joyce, our sports reporter in Murfreesboro, told me about this event, assuming I knew who Warner was. I had no idea.

So, I did what everyone else does when they don’t know something.

I googled him.

And his new movie.

“American Underdog” is a 2021 film about a guy that worked his way from Kurt Warner stocking shelves at a grocery store to the Super Bowl and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

MORE COVERAGE: Kurt Warner discusses storybook NFL career, 'American Underdog'

Watching the movie, reading articles and listening to Warner’s story in person made me realize that I too was an underdog that overcame many odds — like many of the people we cover.

Whenever anyone asks how I started in photography, the narrative always starts off the same way.

As a child, I would watch Bob Ross paint “happy little trees” every week, and dream of being an artist. Watching him, I had no doubt I was going to be an artist when I grew up.

This dream remained on the back burner until college.

I joined MTSU’s yearbook and newspaper before showing up for my first class.

On the first day I walked into the student media office, I announced that I was a photographer. Despite not knowing anything about photography, and owning a 110 instant camera.

I rented a 35-millimeter camera from the bookstore and learned what it meant to be a photographer.

Later in the darkroom, I saw an image appear from nothing — like magic — and I fell in love with the job.

I knew this was how I was going to make my artist dream come true.

Like Warner, I had roadblocks.

My advisor told me this was an expensive major, with lots of competition.

My parents were concerned about this unconventional career path. They wanted to know why I didn't just shoot pictures on the side and go into business, or teach, or anything where you can actually make money.

This should have discouraged me, but I held true to my path.

After graduation, I introduced myself to the photo editor at The Tennessean. I called every day, asking if he had anything I could cover.

He got tired of hearing from me and gave me an assignment.

The rest is photo history.

One thing that I left out of this min-biography is how infatuated I was with stories.

If you look back through DNJ archives, you can find a young photo of me from the mid 70’s listening intensely to a librarian read a book during Story Hour at the Linebaugh Public Library.

So it should be no surprise that I fell in love with my job of telling stories through visuals, including the stories of many underdogs that succeeded in their journeys.

In addition to the MTCS event, I also photographed a surprise ceremony this month for Oakland baseball coach Mack Hawks’ 700th career win, the Muslim Youth Center’s new building, Riverdale’s Brave the Shave event benefitting the St. Baldrick Foundation (a Childhood Cancer Research Charity), spring football practices and high school proms and high school and college sports.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Behind the Lens: Check out Helen Comer's favorite photos of April 2022