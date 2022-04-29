ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kayvon Thibodeaux breaks out epic dance moves, handshake with Roger Goodell after being taken by Giants

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnjtF_0fNavlmt00

Kayvon Thibodeaux gave Giants fans an entrance to remember on Thursday night.

After being announced as the fifth overall pick to Big Blue, the Oregon pass rusher donned his Giants cap, crossed his arms, broke out some dance moves, and finessed his own unique handshake with commissioner Roger Goodell, who was waiting on stage after announcing Thibodeaux as the newest Giant.

Asked about his potential fit in New York on Wednesday, Thibodeaux laughed and said “come on…it’s a perfect fit.” He also called the Big Apple “the biggest stage,” and he clearly embraced it in his first steps as a member of Big Blue on draft night.

