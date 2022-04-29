ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Teenage Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince stole the NFL Draft announcing the Giants' pick

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAy72_0fNavfUX00

The best moment of the NFL Draft was unsurprisingly its most organic.

Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince announced the Giants selected Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with flair — “the New York FOOTBALL Giants!” — and then proceeded to go absolutely nuts when he walked on stage.

The two shared a special embrace.

Prince, a teenager from New Jersey, was selected to announce the Giants’ pick in the first round. A lifelong Giants fan, Prince, who’s 19, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped. He also has one working lung.

Earlier this week Prince learned his wish would come true. The awesome moment was caught on camera. Eli Manning, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen broke the news to him.

ESPN will use the footage as part of its “My Wish” series in July.

In addition to announcing the pick, Prince and his family will spend four days in Las Vegas attending other draft-related activities, reports NJ.com.

Now, if only Prince could announce every team’s selection. That’s what the audience wishes.

Comments / 1

Related
VikingsTerritory

These Are the Vikings Draft Picks — All of Them.

The Minnesota Vikings added 10 new players to the 90-man roster this weekend in the 2022 NFL Draft, an event stuffed full of surprises — mainly two trades with divisional foes. New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah predominantly emphasized the defensive side of the ball, which was needed as the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Big Blue View

NFL Draft grades 2022: How did the New York Giants do?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over. The 2022 NFL Draft grades, the annually ridiculous exercise of passing judgment on a team’s draft class before selected players have even stepped on the practice field, has begun. Let’s check out the grades for the New York Giants’ 2022 draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Empire Sports Media

Projecting the Giants’ starting 2022 offensive line after the NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up and the New York Giants came away as big winners. They upgraded multiple positions of significant need, including their offensive line. After drafting three offensive linemen and signing six in free agency, Joe Schoen’s revamping of the position group is seemingly complete. The Giants’ offensive line will look significantly different in 2022 from the way it looked in 2021. Here’s a look at what the New York Giants’ offensive line could potentially look like in 2022:
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Saints Now Expected To Pursue Prominent Free Agent

With the 2022 NFL Draft complete, most teams have already made their major offseason transactions. However, Tyrann Mathieu remains one of the game’s most high-profile unsigned free agents. Now that teams have a clearer sense of their lingering needs, the three-time All-Pro safety could draw reinvigorated interest from his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nfl Draft#The Pick#Make A Wish#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Nfln Espn
The Spun

Saints Invite Son Of Franchise Legend To Minicamp

Bruce Jordan-Swilling will get an opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps when fighting for a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have invited the Georgia Tech running back, and son of former All-Pro linebacker Pat Swilling, to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
The Spun

1 Player Who Attended NFL Combine Is Still Unsigned

Just getting invited to the NFL Scouting Combine is usually a strong indicator that NFL teams will at least give you a look in training camp. But for one player, things haven’t worked out that way. As of Monday, only one player who attended the NFL Scouting Combine has...
CLEMSON, SC
Alt 101.7

Christopher Allen Goes Undrafted, Signs With Denver Broncos

Alabama edge linebacker Christopher Allen has gone undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos . Allen was expected to have an opportunity to build his draft stock into at least an early day two selection, unfortunately, Allen sustained a foot injury while recording his first and only sack of the 2021 season against Miami in the season opener.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-College Basketball Player Lands An NFL Tryout

Hundreds of athletes are landing deals with NFL teams this weekend, many of whom were drafted, while plenty more were not. Not many of them played college basketball, though. One did – former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon. The ex-Tigers college basketball player will get an opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft order: List of picks, grades for Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly in the books, and the NFC East has not disappointed in the three-day event held in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy