Teenage Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince stole the NFL Draft announcing the Giants' pick

The best moment of the NFL Draft was unsurprisingly its most organic.

Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince announced the Giants selected Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with flair — “the New York FOOTBALL Giants!” — and then proceeded to go absolutely nuts when he walked on stage.

The two shared a special embrace.

Prince, a teenager from New Jersey, was selected to announce the Giants’ pick in the first round. A lifelong Giants fan, Prince, who’s 19, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped. He also has one working lung.

Earlier this week Prince learned his wish would come true. The awesome moment was caught on camera. Eli Manning, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen broke the news to him.

ESPN will use the footage as part of its “My Wish” series in July.

In addition to announcing the pick, Prince and his family will spend four days in Las Vegas attending other draft-related activities, reports NJ.com.

Now, if only Prince could announce every team’s selection. That’s what the audience wishes.