East Rutherford, NJ

New Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal talks protecting Daniel Jones, handling New York spotlight

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

The Giants have their latest pick to try and shore up an offensive line that has been problematic in recent years, taking Alabama’s Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

“I’m just thankful, and definitely humbled and grateful,” Neal said after being announced as Big Blue’s second pick of the night. “I just want to thank the New York Giants for giving me the opportunity and do the thing that I love and continue to showcase my skills.”

Neal experienced playing in one of the biggest collegiate stages with the Crimson Tide, but now, he gets ready to take another big step in the spotlight department. But he says he’s ready for the challenge.

“It’s awesome,” Neal said. “At the end of the day, the stage gets bigger, but the game stays the same. So that’s my focus.”

Neal will now be tasked with protecting Daniel Jones, who the Giants just declined his fifth-year option before the draft. Still, they hope he is the quarterback of the future, and will hope Neal can help protect Jones so they can get a better look at Jones.

“Haven’t gotten a chance to get to talk to him or anything like that as a person,” Neal said. “He’s definitely a good player. It’ll be exciting to meet him and get to know him in the future.”

Helping Neal protect Jones will be Andrew Thomas, who will likely be a mentor to Neal in his pivotal rookie season.

“It’s gonna be awesome,” Neal said. “I can’t tell you why. He’s a really good player and I’m excited to be able to go out there and play alongside guys like that.”

