Rutgers football lands another 2022 commitment in Kareem Lewis

Kareem Lewis announced his commitment to Rutgers football on Thursday night.

A standout defensive back at Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA), Lewis is a hard hitter who is solid in coverage and steps up as part of the run defense. He is a member of the class of 2022.

Lewis is rated a two-star athlete by Rivals. He had four offers including Bowling Green, UConn, UPenn and Temple.

Last June, he committed to UConn . He de-committed from the program in late November.

247Sports ranks him as the No. 47 player in Pennsylvania for the class of 2022.

He announced his decision via social media on Thursday night:

Roman Catholic is home to a number of top recruits and is a powerhouse of the Philadelphia area.

Related

Rutgers football: where is Bo Melton heading in the latest NFL draft mocks?

Some of the top prospects on the roster include offensive lineman Austin Ramsey (a three-star class of 2023 prospect with a strong offer list including Boston College, Maryland, Miami Nebraska and Penn State among others) as well as wide receiver Tyseer Denmark (a four-star athlete in the class of 2024 who is a consensus top 150 player in the nation). Both players have been offered by Rutgers.