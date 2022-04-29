ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Progress made in containing deadly Nebraska wildfire

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say progress has been made toward fully containing a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a release Thursday that crews have 88% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks.

Progress made on wildfires, but high winds threaten efforts

More than 220 firefighters and other personnel have been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 68 square miles of mostly grass and farmland.

Crews on Thursday were focused on containing two areas of uncontrolled burning just south of US Highway 6 along the Republican River.

KCAU 9 News

May 2nd PM: Rainy & relatively cool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight look for a low in the upper 30s. It’ll be cloudy and chilly with a pretty good chance of rain. The heaviest totals will be in western Iowa to the southeast of Sioux City where about a half inch to one inch of rain will happen. Sioux City is […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
