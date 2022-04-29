ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Health Department ends mass COVID-19 testing and vaccination

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0g7u_0fNau0gk00

On Thursday, Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) closed its COVID-19 testing site at 4115 E. Harry. SCHD’s Community Vaccine Clinic at 223 S. Main will close on Saturday, April 30, following a two-day vaccine incentive event.

Beginning Monday, May 2, SCHD will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccination at its Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central, to uninsured adults, uninsured children, and children covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid/KanCare.
These groups can receive COVID-19 testing and vaccine without cost or co-pay by calling 316-660-7300 for an appointment.

For the rest of the year, SCHD will offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccine at mobile vaccination clinics held in areas with low vaccination rates and other indicators of need.

SCHD will close the Community Vaccine Clinic after the “Spring Into Summer” vaccine incentive clinic on Friday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People who get a first dose or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the event will receive a $50 Visa gift card, and people who get second doses will receive a t-shirt.

“After giving more than 90,000 COVID-19 tests and 287,000 COVID-19 shots, we are narrowing our focus to the communities we traditionally serve – people with no insurance, children in low-income households, and neighborhoods with limited health access,” says Adrienne Byrne, Director of SCHD.

“We’re proud of our role in quickly getting COVID-19 vaccine and testing to the community through our high-volume sites. We’re confident that our healthcare providers, clinics and pharmacies are prepared to serve insured people throughout the community,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedgwick County, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Sedgwick County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Sedgwick County, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Schd#Main Clinic#Medicaid Kancare#Visa
KWCH.com

Fentanyl use, overdoses impacting Kansas communities

Push for awareness comes as prevalence of fentanyl swells in Sedgwick County, across Kansas. A push for more awareness comes as the prevalence of fentanyl swells in Sedgwick County and across Kansas. Work soon to begin on Academy Arts District in Maize. Updated: 20 hours ago. An $8 million project...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Fortune

‘Was damage done? I don’t know’: Health experts are slow to criticize Fauci but quick to correct his claim that we are ‘out of the pandemic’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. This week, COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci took the medical community aback when he announced that the U.S. is “out of the pandemic phase.” He said it as the U.S. neared its millionth COVID death, and cases are once again on the rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy