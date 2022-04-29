ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene helps lead BU to successful regular season, Bucs look to go far in to postseason

By Abbie Backenstoe
 4 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The high school lacrosse season is approaching and the Buckhannon-Upshur girls program is looking to make it further than last year.

Buckhannon-Upshur made it to the state semifinal last season where it fell to George Washington.

They’re on the right track for another run in the postseason. The Bucs only have one loss on the season, that loss coming from the reigning state champions, Fairmont Senior.

A strength on this team? The ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Senior attacker, Miranda Greene, averages six goals per game and recently scored her 200th career goal.

“It’s definitely been an experience. I love playing, it’s so fun. It’s amazing to represent this team and represent all of these stats that I’m building up and all around I’m just loving it,” Greene said.

Greene and her fellow seniors want to go out with a state championship to end their time at BU. Teamwork is a big factor in the Bucs’ success.

“Definitely our teamwork. We like to pick each other up and help each other when we’re down. After every goal we come together and after a goal gets scored on us, our defense will get together. So it’s definitely building each other up and teamwork,” Greene said.

Senior defender, Gaidian Adams, said the tactical keys to a win come from working in practice and executing it in the game.

“Actually setting up plays on offense. It gets us a lot farther. Defense, we just work on purple, which is pressure, and it causes a lot of turnovers,” Adams said.

The Bucs host University this upcoming Monday night.

George Washington
WBOY 12 News

