ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County wants to pay landlords to house homeless people in vacant units

KGW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Move in Multnomah" would pay market rate...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Homeless tax money is on target

I was struck when I saw the April 17 article “Despite tents on street corners, nonprofits say they are making progress, already housing 500 with regional homeless tax,” which refers to the homeless “crisis.” I wondered what “crisis” we want to address – the crisis of the individuals and families experiencing homelessness, or the crisis of businesses and neighborhoods who are affected by the numbers of people living on the streets? If it is the former, then preventing evictions, getting people back into permanent housing and providing good support services is the best way to go about it. If it is the effect of homelessness on the rest of us, mass shelters may get the problem out of sight and out of mind, but they don’t have the best history of helping people to become more stable. The Metro tax funds are well-targeted and on track to help solve this issue rather than simply hiding it.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Homelessness
The Oregonian

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Bob Tiernan’s voting record skimpier than previously reported: Clackamas County officials

Republican candidate for governor Bob Tiernan voted in just three out of the last 17 Oregon elections in which he could have participated, officials at the Clackamas County Clerk’s office confirmed on Monday. On Sunday, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Tiernan, a corporate consultant and former state lawmaker from Lake...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy