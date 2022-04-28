ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Police say speed was a factor in Thursday crash that killed motorcyclist

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
MATOACA — Speed is apparently to blame in a crash early Thursday evening in Chesterfield County that killed a motorcyclist.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 12400 block of Bundle Road near Second Branch Creek. Chesterfield Police said a motorcycle was heading southbound at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and crashed.

Police said the rider was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. He has been identified as Ja'vantay S. Wilkins, 18, of Chesterfield.

Police shut down Bundle Road between Hunters Hawk Drive and River Road for several hours Thursday night while investigators worked the crash scene.

This is a developing story.

