Ravens trade WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals for 2022 first round pick

The Baltimore Ravens acquired another 2022 NFL Draft pick.

The Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

In exchange, the Ravens received the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That pick was traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Baltimore also gave Arizona a third round pick (number 100).

Brown had 1,008 receiving yards with six touchdowns for the Ravens last season. He was a first round pick by Baltimore in the 2019 NFL Draft.

