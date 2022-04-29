ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Lee Greenwood performs at casino

By Keith Horinek
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music superstar Lee Greenwood made a stop at Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening.

Greenwood, a California native, was discovered in 1979 by bass player Larry McFaden who was the bass player and bandleader for Mel Tillis. He eventually began working with producer Jerry Crutchfield who would record with Lee for the next 20 years.

“Choosing songs to record is always exciting,” Greenwood said. “I’m a songwriter as well and I love lyrics that have depth and emotion. I’m thankful for the many writers & artists who have contributed to my career.”

Greenwood has seven #1 songs & 25 charted singles to his credit. His country hits include:

  • “It Turns Me Inside Out”
  • “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands”
  • ”She’s Lying”
  • “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose”
  • “Dixie Road”
  • “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”
  • “Going Going Gone”
  • “You Got A Good Love Comin”
  • “Fools Gold”
  • “Mornin Ride”

Greenwood has won numerous industry awards including, Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 & 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.”. The CMA also named “God Bless The U.S.A.” its Song of the Year in 1985.

Next up at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort is George Lopez on May 26th, 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

