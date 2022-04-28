ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Leaving ‘Late Late Show’ Next Year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn life all good things must come to an end, and James Corden has reached that point. He’s leaving as host of The...

HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
Person
James Corden
Hello Magazine

Sir Elton John's sons look so grown up in new photo with David Furnish

Sir Elton John and David Furnish's sons have made a surprise appearance in a brand new Instagram post. The couple – who have been together since 1993 – share two boys together, Zachary, 11, and nine-year-old Elijah, who were born through the same surrogate on Christmas Day 2010 and 11 January 2013, respectively.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Daily Mail

Michelle Pfeiffer, 63, says she was shocked when she heard she had RETIRED from acting when she was just working less to be with her kids... as she promotes her new series The First Lady

Michelle Pfeiffer says she was taken aback by claims she had retired from acting when she was just trying to raise a family. The First Lady actress, 63, reflected on her decision to take a break from Hollywood for around five years after the attention on her and her family made things difficult for her kids Claudia, now 29, and John, 27, when they were growing up.
#The Late Late Show
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
TVLine

This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Makes Impassioned Plea to Emmy Voters: Give Mandy Moore Her Due — WATCH

Click here to read the full article. Voting for the 2022 Emmy Awards does not begin for another two months, but This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown‘s campaign to get co-star Mandy Moore her first gold statue is well underway. In the wake of the concluding NBC drama’s latest episode (read Kim Roots’ recap here), Brown took to Instagram on Wednesday to enthusiastically sing the praises of his TV mom. “Anyone who votes in the [TV] Academy… Mandy Moore is killing the game, son,” the actor declared. “She is killing the game. And she deserves to be recognized.” Moore, who portrays Pearson matriarch...
extratv

‘Doctor Strange’ Star Rachel McAdams on Christine Palmer’s Wedding

On Thursday night, Rachel McAdams was honored with the CinemaCon Vanguard Award at the 2022 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. “Extra” spoke with McAdams, who teased what’s in store for her character Christine Palmer in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”. While she couldn’t say too...
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
The Independent

Salma Hayek shares birthday dance with Channing Tatum after taking over Magic Mike role

Salma Hayek shared a video on Channing Tatum’s birthday of the pair dancing together at a small party.The Mexican-American actor recently replaced Thandiwe Newton in Tatum’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, a second sequel to the hit stripper comedy-drama Magic Mike.Sharing the clip on Instagram, Hayek wrote: “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum.”In the video, Tatum, who had just turned 42, can be seen wearing a pink birthday hat. Hayek danced a salsa with him while Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” can be heard playing in the background.After giving Tatum a hug, she can...
93.1 KISS FM

Olivia Wilde Served Custody Papers on Stage During Event

Olivia Wilde was served custody papers while on stage at a major event. On Tuesday (April 26), the actress was at CinemaCon, promoting her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, which features her current boyfriend, Harry Styles. The promotional event took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas when the unexpected legal matter happened.
