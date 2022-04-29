ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 10K take part in 37th Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami

By 7 News WSVN
 4 days ago

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of runners pounded the pavement in downtown Miami for a good cause. The 37th annual Mercedez-Benz Corporate Run took place Thursday night.

WSVN-TV

Best Buddies Fort Lauderdale hosts 1st Friendship Walk in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Davie this weekend to walk for a cause. Best Buddies Fort Lauderdale hosted their first Friendship Walk at Nova Southeastern University, Saturday morning. The event focuses on supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. One...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County horse trainer faced major hardships before moving to Weston

(WSVN) - A local horse trainer at Gulfstream Park faced kidnappers before moving to America. Antonio Sano was abducted twice from his home country of Venezuela in July 2009. “[I] remember the bad situation with my kidnapping, two kidnapping[s]. One express from the ATM,” said Sano, “second kidnapping for 36 days.”
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

3 charged with stealing over $600K from Miami-Dade County

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An aide for Miami-Dade County commissioner is the latest arrest in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county. Mackinley Lauriston, former Chief of Staff for Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, appeared in bond court for stealing $100,000 in county money, Monday morning.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Disney World parkgoers discover they’re being tracked through Apple AirTag

NEAR ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida family made a disturbing discovery when they were notified that they were being tracked while visiting Walt Disney World. As she and her family were walking out of the Magic Kingdom earlier this week, Jennifer Gaston said her daughter Madison received the disquieting message.
LIFESTYLE
WSVN-TV

Crews free tractor-trailer stuck in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer became stuck in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the traffic mishap along the 3300 block of Northwest 67th Avenue, just before 6:45 p.m., Saturday. Officials said the 18-wheeler became stuck on top of an unspecified piece of equipment.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Former North Miami mayoral candidate faces many charges

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former North Miami mayoral candidate was arrested for stealing money from Miami-Dade County. Mackinley Lauriston, former Cheif of Staff for Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, was held in bond court for stealing $100,000 in county money, Monday morning. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is expected...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Smuggling operation intercepted in Florida Keys

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – Miami border patrol responded to a smuggling event in the Florida Keys. Eleven people were found on a vessel. They were all taken into custody. This is the sixth event since Friday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

University of Florida honors alumni Ron Magill with Distinguished Alumnus Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – Ron Magill received a wild honor from the University of Florida. The university recognized Magill with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Nominees are people who merit a recognition by the university. Magill earned this recognition for his work as a world-renowned wildlife photographer, bringing wildlife conservation efforts into focus for thousands of people.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSVN-TV

Owner of Ring Missing for 37 Years is Found

She found a class ring back in 1985. She couldn’t find the high school senior who owned it, and it was put aside. Now, 37 years later, she found the ring again and wants to find the woman who owns it, this time she decided to turn to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser for help.
COOPER CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Luxury pickup truck stolen from Miami’s Brickell neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A custom truck worth $175,000 was taken right out of a condo’s parking garage in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. The high-end heist happened at a luxury high rise. “We have video of the truck leaving, going down the ramp,” said Christopher Wadsworth, who owns the truck....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Belen Jesuit Prep School holds special Mass to dedicate new chapel

WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in West Miami held a sacred dedication for their new chapel. The chapel was dedicated on Sunday in a special Mass following three years of construction. The Mass featured several different rituals, including the presentation of the key, and the...
WEST MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy Thunderstorms and a Flood Threat this Saturday

An unsettled weekend is expected, especially this Saturday, as a stationary front draped across South Florida enhanced our risk for rain. The best chance for rain on Saturday will be this morning, then activity is expected to taper off and drift inland toward the west coast of Florida. The rain and thunderstorms over the metro area in the morning may lead to flooding. There have already been reports of flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area, with rainfall totals estimated to have been between two and four inches, as of 7am.
FLORIDA STATE

