Over 10K take part in 37th Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami

An unsettled weekend is expected, especially this Saturday, as a stationary front draped across South Florida enhanced our risk for rain. The best chance for rain on Saturday will be this morning, then activity is expected to taper off and drift inland toward the west coast of Florida. The rain and thunderstorms over the metro area in the morning may lead to flooding. There have already been reports of flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area, with rainfall totals estimated to have been between two and four inches, as of 7am.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO