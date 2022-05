Two days after the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic was officially declared by the World Health Organization, Edward H. Bastian — who is the current chief executive officer of Delta Air Lines — was quoted as saying on Friday, March 13, 2020 that “In light of these developments, I’m foregoing 100 percent of my salary, effective immediately, for the next six months” and “We are in discussions with the White House and Congress regarding the support they can provide to help us through this period. I’m optimistic we will receive their support.”

