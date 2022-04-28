ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans trade No. 13 overall to the Eagles for No. 15 overall and more in 2022 NFL draft

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans have struck a trade.

The Texans have sent their No. 13 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for No 15 overall.

Wait. There’s more.

The Texans also pick up No. 124 overall in Round 4, Nos. 162 and 166 in Round 5 in the 2022 drat.

Houston’s new draft capital is as follows:

Round 1 — No. 15

Round 2 — No. 37

Round 3 — Nos. 68, 80

Round 4 — Nos. 107, 108, 124

Round 5 — Nos. 162, 166, 170

Round 6 — Nos. 205, 207

With a slate of day three draft capital, it is possible general manager Nick Caserio builds trade packages to get back into day two or even day one to bolster the roster.

The Texans acquired the No. 13 overall pick as part of an early trade in the offseason with the Cleveland Browns.

Sports
