Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station

By Alexis Cortez, Gray News staff
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police released body camera footage on Thursday afternoon of a shootout between officers and a suspect, which left a Phoenix police officer hospitalized. The graphic video obtained by Arizona’s Family shows suspect Nicholas Cowan shooting Officer Denise Bruce-Jones and another officer before speeding away...

www.wbrc.com

Fox News

Phoenix PD release body cam footage showing female officer shot during ambush

The Phoenix Police Department has released jaw-dropping bodycam footage of an April 14 shooting that left a 40-year-old female officer injured. The shooting took place at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road. Police officers responded to a domestic violence call and met a woman there, because she told them she was uncomfortable meeting police at her home.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa murder suspect had victim’s credit card in wallet, police say

PHOENIX – The suspect in a Mesa murder had the victim’s credit card in his wallet when he was arrested Monday, authorities said. Officers doing a welfare check encountered a bloody scene in an apartment near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway on Sunday night, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police use ‘grappler’ to stop reckless driver who rammed officers’ patrol cars

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after Phoenix police followed him all over the Valley and then used a special tool to bring his car to a stop on Friday. Arizona’s Family News Chopper was over the scene when officers deployed a “grappler” from their SUV that attached to the silver car in the area of Interstate 10 and Broadway Road in Tempe just after 4 p.m. Officers then fired what appeared to be nonlethal rounds at the suspect, who was still in his car and wouldn’t come out. After about 10 minutes, officers used a K-9 to help pull him out of the driver’s side door.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man indicted after police recover over $1.2M in drugs

PHOENIX — A Valley man has been indicted after police recovered more than $1.2 million in drugs and narcotics, authorities said Monday. Luis Nieblas-Beltran faces seven counts, including for conspiracy and for possession of narcotics, after police retrieved large quantities of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, last month, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
AZFamily

Police arrest driver accused of hitting, killing teen and leaving scene

Pedal Haus Brewery is located along Roosevelt Row, just west of 3rd Street. Arizona's Family Investigates Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is using consumer fraud funds to pay for high-profile legal fights. Antisemitic incidents in Arizona are on the rise according to a new Anti-Defamation League report. Updated: 16 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ

