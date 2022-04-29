ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

LOOK: Twitter reacts to Evan Neal being drafted by New York Giants

By AJ Spurr
 4 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal was the first member of the Crimson Tide to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He was picked seventh overall by the New York Giants and was the second offensive lineman off the board.

Neal was considered a potential first overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but slid a bit further than his general projection of inside the top-five.

The Giants have an interesting offensive situation, where they recently declined their quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. This means the 2022 is a decision year for the front office. Adding Neal to the line should help Jones out and allow for it to be an easier decision when the 2023 offseason rolls around.

Alabama fans, Giants fans and football analysts from across the country weighed in on the selection of Neal.

The Giants are excited

Evan Neal helps make Alabama history

Neal fills a position of need for New York

Neal may need to talk to his new teammate

Thibodeaux may be able to explain Neal's slide

This fan called it

A significant improvement

Hall of Fame walk to the stage

