LOOK: Twitter reacts to Evan Neal being drafted by New York Giants

Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal was the first member of the Crimson Tide to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He was picked seventh overall by the New York Giants and was the second offensive lineman off the board.

Neal was considered a potential first overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but slid a bit further than his general projection of inside the top-five.

The Giants have an interesting offensive situation, where they recently declined their quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. This means the 2022 is a decision year for the front office. Adding Neal to the line should help Jones out and allow for it to be an easier decision when the 2023 offseason rolls around.

Alabama fans, Giants fans and football analysts from across the country weighed in on the selection of Neal.

